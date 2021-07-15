Suspicious vehicle: The Record for Wednesday, July 14

Wednesday, July 14, 2021

4:10 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a call about a bear outside of a restaurant in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue.

2:37 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a complaint about an animal in the 54 block of Colorado Highway 131 in Oak Creek.

8:35 p.m. Officers were called about a reported theft in the 2500 block of Village Drive.

8:45 p.m. Officers took a report of a hit-and-run vehicle crash on 10th Street and Lincoln Avenue.

10:50 p.m. Deputies received a call about a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Chuck Lewis State Wildlife Area.

Total incidents: 61

• Steamboat officers responded to 34 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 14 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat firefighters responded to five calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to three calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.

• Yampa Fire Protection District responded to two calls for service

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.