Suspicious vehicle: The Record for Wednesday, Aug. 18

Wednesday, Aug. 18

3:50 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a bear in the 70 block of Anglers Drive.

7:37 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a complaint about a driver in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Hayden.

11:36 a.m. Officers and deputies responded together to a hit-and-run vehicle crash on Lincoln Avenue and Fourth Street.

7:13 p.m. Officers received a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of Howelsen Parkway.

9:06 p.m. Officers responded to an intoxicated person causing a disturbance inside a restaurant in the 900 block of Yampa Street.

10:48 p.m. Officers responded to a complaint of loud noises and arguing in the 3000 block of Ski Trail Lane.

Total incidents: 53

• Steamboat officers responded to 35 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 12 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

• North Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.