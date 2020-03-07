Suspicious vehicle: The Record for Friday, March 6, 2020

Friday, March 6, 2020

12:13 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a vehicle complaint from mile marker 139 along U.S. Highway 40.

12:39 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious vehicle in the 35000 block of Routt County Road 14.

1:40 p.m. Police received an animal complaint from the Meadows Parking Lot at Steamboat Resort.

1:54 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist someone having a seizure at a business in the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

4:28 p.m. Police received a report of fraud from the 1100 block of Bangtail Way.

10:30 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a suspicious vehicle at a gas station in the 200 block of West Jefferson Avenue in Hayden.

Total incidents: 63

Steamboat officers had 37 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 18 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.