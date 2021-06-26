Suspicious vehicle: The Record for Friday, June 25
Friday, June 25
1:41 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers reported to a noise complaint in the area of Seventh and Yampa streets in downtown Steamboat.
1:42 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies checked out a report of a suspicious vehicle at The Clark Store in the 50000 block of Routt County Road 179.
7:38 a.m. A bear was spotted in the 2000 block of Laurel Lane.
11:18 a.m. There was a report of a suspicious vehicle at the Steamboat Springs Chamber office in the 100 block of Anglers Drive.
11:32 a.m. Officers responded to a report of threats being made at a business in the 1000 block of Shield Drive.
11:36 p.m. Someone made a report of a suspicious person in the area of Seventh and Pine streets in downtown Steamboat.
4:15 p.m. There was a report of fraud made from the 1000 block of Blake Lane.
9:09 p.m. Deputies responded to a report of an illegal burn near mile marker five along Routt County Road 64 in Clark. Routt County is currently in Stage 2 fire restrictions, which prohibits all open fires, campfires and explosives use, as well as welding and cutting torch devices.
Total incidents: 56
• Steamboat officers responded to 24 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 15 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to three calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.
• Yampa Area Fire Department responded to three calls for service.
• North Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.