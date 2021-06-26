Suspicious vehicle: The Record for Friday, June 25

Friday, June 25

1:41 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers reported to a noise complaint in the area of Seventh and Yampa streets in downtown Steamboat.

1:42 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies checked out a report of a suspicious vehicle at The Clark Store in the 50000 block of Routt County Road 179.

7:38 a.m. A bear was spotted in the 2000 block of Laurel Lane.

11:18 a.m. There was a report of a suspicious vehicle at the Steamboat Springs Chamber office in the 100 block of Anglers Drive.

11:32 a.m. Officers responded to a report of threats being made at a business in the 1000 block of Shield Drive.

11:36 p.m. Someone made a report of a suspicious person in the area of Seventh and Pine streets in downtown Steamboat.

4:15 p.m. There was a report of fraud made from the 1000 block of Blake Lane.

9:09 p.m. Deputies responded to a report of an illegal burn near mile marker five along Routt County Road 64 in Clark. Routt County is currently in Stage 2 fire restrictions, which prohibits all open fires, campfires and explosives use, as well as welding and cutting torch devices.

Total incidents: 56

• Steamboat officers responded to 24 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 15 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to three calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• Yampa Area Fire Department responded to three calls for service.

• North Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.