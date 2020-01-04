Suspicious vacuum salesman: The Record for Friday, Jan. 3, 2020

Friday, Jan. 3, 2020

12:45 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers assisted an intoxicated woman who was in distress at Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue. The woman told officers that she was trying to find her friends who had abandoned her. Police helped her get to where she was staying.

6:43 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a suspicious incident at Routt County Road 14 and Henderson Park Road in Oak Creek.

7:39 a.m. Officers were called about a drunken man causing a disturbance at a hotel in the 2500 block of Village Drive. They found him sleeping on a couch and gave him a ride to a nearby motel where he was actually staying.

8:50 a.m. A contractor called police after not being compensated in full for work he performed at a hotel in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.

11 a.m. A man claiming to be a door-to-door vacuum salesman solicited a woman at her home in the 2900 block of West Acres Drive. The woman denied his sales pitch to purchase a vacuum. Seeing that the man did not approach any other houses in the area, she found the incident suspicious and reported it to police. Officers responded but were unable to find the man.

3:12 a.m. Officers were called about a drunken man actively drinking at a bus stop in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road. He was gone by the time officers arrived.

4:59 p.m. Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash with unknown injuries at Routt County Road 38 and Tatanka Trail.

6:44 p.m. A business owner called police about a transient man who seemed to be living inside the business in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers checked the area but did not find anyone.

Total incidents: 45

Steamboat officers had 23 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 11 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.