Suspicious text messages: The Record for Tuesday, Jan. 13

Tuesday, Jan. 13

5:39 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a complaint from a resident in the 600 block of Mountain Village Circle who said a car alarm in the parking lot was repeatedly going off. Officers could not locate the vehicle owner, but the alarm stopped.

6:39 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an altercation between two employees of a business in the 60000 block of Routt County Road 129 in Clark. The employees had an argument, which turned to a physical fight, though neither wanted to press charges.

8:50 a.m. Deputies responded to a report of a fraudulent unemployment call in the 1600 block of Mid Valley Drive.

11:03 a.m. A homeowner on Graystone Drive told officers a cat that did not belong to him was on his property. Animal control officers were able to trap the cat.

12:30 p.m. Deputies received a report from someone who said their checks were stolen and someone attempted to cash them in the 20000 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Milner. Deputes are investigating the incident.

2:43 p.m. Officers received a report from a business in the 2400 block of Lincoln Avenue that said they were reviewing video footage and saw someone shoplifting. Officers believed they recognize the suspect and are investigating.

2:45 p.m. Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle tailgating another vehicle in the 2900 block of Village Drive. The reporting party said the driver of the vehicle made crude gestures at him and attempted to start an argument.

3:38 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a man etching marks into a wall in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers were unable to locate the man.

6:16 p.m. Officers received a call from someone on a private bus in the 1700 block of Medicine Springs Drive who said another passenger on the bus was not wearing a mask.

8:39 p.m. Officers received a call from a woman in the 1000 block of Steamboat Boulevard who said she received a text message that read “leave no survivors,” which she took to be suspicious. After responding to the message with a question mark, the other party told her they had the wrong number. Officers took a report and are investigating.

10:48 p.m. Deputies received a report of a vehicle swerving around the road in the 130 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Steamboat. Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle.

Total incidents: 57

• Steamboat officers responded to 37 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 11 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to nine calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.