Suspicious sun light: The Record for Friday, May 21

Friday, May 21

12:04 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers observed an intoxicated man stumbling around 10th Street and Lincoln Avenue. Officers connected the man to sober friends.

2:02 a.m. Officers found an intoxicated man in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue and gave him a ride home.

10:17 a.m. Officers received an online report from a man who said he saw suspicious lights in the sky. Officers contacted the man and learned he was referring to light from the sun.

12:15 p.m. Officers received a call from a man who believed he was being stalked in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza. Officers took a report.

10:28 p.m. Officers received a complaint about a male driver revving his vehicle’s engine and playing loud music in the 1400 block of Athens Plaza. Officers asked the man to quiet down and he did.

Total incidents: 53

• Steamboat officers responded to 35 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 14 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.