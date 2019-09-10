Suspicious scooter: The Record for Monday, Sept. 9, 2019

Monday, Sept. 9, 2019

5:42 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle near Dream Island Plaza and Lincoln Avenue. A “creepy guy in a truck” was slowing down in the fog. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

8:55 a.m. Officers received a report of a fraud in the 600 block of Yampa Street.

10:20 a.m. Officers responded to a reported theft in the 10 block of Eighth Street. A fishing pole was taken from a vehicle.

11:56 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle at Rita Valentine Park. A scooter had been there for a while with no sign of its owner. Officers didn’t locate anybody, and they believe the scooter had been abandoned at the park.

12:51 p.m. Officers were called to a reported theft from a business in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza. A person left their phone in the bathroom, and it was stolen.

1:51 p.m. Officers received a report of theft in the 2000 block of Ski Time Square Drive. A person reported golf clubs were taken from their car last month.

5:09 p.m. Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters were called to assist a person with a traumatic injury at Soroco High School. A relative took a teen with a probable broken arm to the hospital.

6:56 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist someone who was unconscious near Fourth Street and Lincoln Avenue.

Total incidents: 48

Steamboat officers had 32 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 11 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to three calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.