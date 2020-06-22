Suspicious person: The Record for Sunday, June 21, 2020

Sunday, June 21, 2020

5:25 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at a place of worship in the 800 block of Dougherty Lane.

6:32 a.m. A suspicious incident was reported at the fire station in the 2000 block of Pine Grove Road.

6:56 p.m. A theft was reported from a shopping center in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

9:50 p.m. A bear was spotted roaming around a residence in the 1300 block of Dream Island.

9:56 p.m. Oak Creek and Yampa fire departments responded to the report of a wildland fire in the 22000 block of Cheyenne Trail in Oak Creek.

10:25 p.m. There was a report of an illegal burn in the 2400 block of Val D’Isere Circle.

Total incidents: 44

Steamboat officers had 21 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 15 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District responded to two calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District responded to two calls for service.

Yampa Area Fire Protection District responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.