Suspicious person: The Record for Sunday, June 21, 2020
Sunday, June 21, 2020
5:25 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at a place of worship in the 800 block of Dougherty Lane.
6:32 a.m. A suspicious incident was reported at the fire station in the 2000 block of Pine Grove Road.
6:56 p.m. A theft was reported from a shopping center in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.
9:50 p.m. A bear was spotted roaming around a residence in the 1300 block of Dream Island.
9:56 p.m. Oak Creek and Yampa fire departments responded to the report of a wildland fire in the 22000 block of Cheyenne Trail in Oak Creek.
10:25 p.m. There was a report of an illegal burn in the 2400 block of Val D’Isere Circle.
Total incidents: 44
- Steamboat officers had 21 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 15 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.
- West Routt Fire Protection District responded to two calls for service.
- Oak Creek Fire Protection District responded to two calls for service.
- Yampa Area Fire Protection District responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
