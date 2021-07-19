Suspicious person near Mt. Werner Road: The Record for Sunday, July 18

Sunday, July 18, 2021

8:21 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of potential trespassing near the 2300 block of Apres Ski Way.

9:25 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies took a report of fraud near the 17800 block of U.S. Highway 40 near Steamboat Springs.

12:44 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a complaint about a vehicle near mile marker 121 on U.S. 40 near Milner.

2:29 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to a report of a suspicious person near the corner of Mount Werner Road and Central Park Drive. Another suspicious person call came in for this location at 6:55 p.m.

2:55 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to a parking lot near Central Park Drive after getting an animal complaint.

4 p.m. Officers responded to a reported theft near the 2300 block of Apres Ski Way.

10:13 p.m. Officers were called to the 500 block of Seventh Street in Steamboat after receiving a noise complaint.

Total incidents: 50

• Steamboat officers responded to 28 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s eputies responded to 11 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.