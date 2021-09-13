Suspicious person in Yampa: The Record for Sunday, Sept. 12

Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021

1:53 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a bear at a hotel in the 3100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

10:29 a.m. Steamboat officers received an animal complain on the corner of 12th and Oak streets.

2:29 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to a vehicle collision near the corner of Eighth Street and Lincoln Avenue. There were no reported injuries.

5:25 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report about a suspicious person near the intersection of Colorado Highway 131 and Routt County Road 7 near Yampa. Another similar report was called in about an hour later.

8:05 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies were called about a suspicious vehicle near the corner of Routt County Road 42 and Silver Spur Street.

9:09 p.m. Steamboat officers received a report of an intoxicated pedestrian near the corner of Seventh and Yampa streets.

Total incidents: 29

• Steamboat officers responded to 18 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s 9deputies responded to six cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

