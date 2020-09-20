Suspicious person in hammock: The Record for Saturday, Sept. 19

Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020

5:11 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of three to four people having a party in a hot tub in the 3200 block of Snowflake Circle. The group agreed it was time to go to bed after officers arrived.

12:38 p.m. Officers received a report of loud music in the 2900 block of West Acres Drive.

1:35 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious person in a hammock near a picnic area in the 1700 block of Fetcher Park Drive. Officers determined nothing was wrong.

1:52 p.m. Officers responded to a report of trespass in the 1300 block of Indian Trails. The reporting party had a no solicitors sign on their door, and someone came up to ask about donating money to a fundraiser anyway.

3:50 p.m. Officers received a report of a dog in a car in the 60 block of Ninth Street.

5:07 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a structure fire at Hilltop Parkway and Sandhill Circle.

6:02 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a missing person in the 54700 block of Routt County Road 129 in Clark.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

6:08 p.m. Police received a report of three dogs in a car at Ninth and Oak streets.

Total incidents: 47

Steamboat officers had 23 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 17 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to six calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.