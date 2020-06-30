Suspicious person by the river: The Record for Monday, June 29, 2020

Monday, June 29, 2020

5:07 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a crash with unknown injuries in the 47500 block of Routt County Road 129.

11:05 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a suspicious person near Charlie’s Hole along the Yampa River.

12:21 p.m. Police were called about a disturbance at a business in the 1700 block of Central Park Drive.

1 p.m. Police were called about a trespassing incident at a hotel in the 3100 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

2:21 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist someone with a back pain injury at a chiropractic office in the 500 block of Anglers Drive.

3:01 p.m. Police received a report of a burglary in the 2400 block of Val d’Isere Circle.

4:22 p.m. Police were called about a theft at a restaurant in the 10th block of Eighth Street.

5:06 p.m. Police received a report of a drunken pedestrian at the Howelsen Skate Park.

9:51 p.m. Police received a complaint about fireworks exploding in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Court.

Total incidents: 63

Steamboat officers had 47 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 11 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to three calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.