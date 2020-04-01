Suspicious person at Howelsen Hill: The Record for Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

7:07 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a bear in the 1100 block of Saratoga Avenue.

1:43 p.m. Police were called about a theft at an apartment complex in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle.

2:44 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious person at Howelsen Hill.

Support Local Journalism Donate



2:44 p.m. Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters were called to assist someone who fell along the Fallen Falcon Trail in Oak Creek.

4:25 p.m. Police were called about a theft in the 600 block of Mountain Vista Circle.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

7:44 p.m. Police were called about a drunken pedestrian near a restaurant in the 400 block of Anglers Avenue.

8:17 p.m. Police were called to do a welfare check on someone at a laundromat in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza.

Total incidents: 50

Steamboat officers had 33 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had five cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 11 calls for service.

Oak Creek firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.