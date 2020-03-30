Suspicious people wearing masks: The Record for Sunday, March 29, 2020

Sunday, March 29, 2020

9:58 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a call about a group of people hanging out in the Meadows Parking Lot. They were all family members and not in violation of the public health order.

10:23 a.m. Police responded to a report about public health concerns about the amount of people at the Stables Trailhead. Everyone was practicing social distancing.

11:19 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a public health concern regarding kids playing at a park in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue. The kids were gone when police arrived.

11:22 a.m. Officers responded to a report of suspicious people wearing masks in a truck at a gas station in the 500 block of Marketplace Plaza. The people were wearing medical masks.

11:35 a.m. Police responded to a report about an armed man. The man had an air rifle strapped to his backpack.

1:30 p.m. Officers responded to a report about people skiing near the Christie Peak Express lift, an area that is currently closed. The people were gone when officers arrived.

1:54 p.m. Police responded to a report about people skiing near the 1900 block of Ski Time Square Drive. The area is closed for skiing, and the people were issued a warning for trespassing.

11:28 p.m. Officers responded to a public health concern in the 3100 block of Chinook Lane. There was an argument between two roommates. One wanted to invite people over, which would have been a violation of the public health order.

11:55 p.m. Police responded to a report of a bear getting into a trash can in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

