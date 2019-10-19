Suspicious people at park: The Record for Friday, Oct. 18, 2019

Friday, Oct. 18, 2019

2:45 a.m. A caller notified Steamboat Springs Police Department officers about a for-sale vehicle with its headlights on at a dealership in the 2300 block of Lincoln Avenue.

8:49 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a motor vehicle crash with unknown injuries at mile marker 143 along U.S. Highway 40.

10:35 a.m. Police mediated an ongoing dispute between two neighbors at a condominium complex in the 1300 block of Sparta Plaza. The dispute is about where one of the neighbors parks his motorcycle.

10:38 a.m. The victim of an internet scam called police after losing several thousand dollars in the ordeal.

11:12 p.m. Deputies were called about an alleged burglary at a residence in the 2100 block of U.S. Highway 40 near Hayden.

12:21 p.m. A woman called officers after five suspicious people approached her at a park in the 10 block of 12th Street. She told police there was nothing criminal about the encounter, but it made her feel uncomfortable.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

5:57 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a report of an unconscious person at a fitness center in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

6:17 p.m. Deputies received a report of a suspicious incident at mile marker 125 along U.S. Highway 40.

11:13 p.m. Police conducted a traffic stop in the 10 block of Anglers Drive. Officers arrested the driver on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and careless driving.

Total incidents: 63

Steamboat officers had 30 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 21 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.