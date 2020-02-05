Suspicious men outside woman’s house: The Record for Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020

Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020

12:19 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a drunken man seen walking in the middle of the street at Walton Creek Road and Village Drive. Officers checked the area but did not find the man.

1:17 a.m. A woman called police about two men sitting in a car outside her house. She believed the men were stalking her. By the time officers arrived, the men were gone.

1:51 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist an unconscious person in the 2600 block of Bronc Buster Loop.

2:58 p.m. Police were called about a dog that bit another dog at a senior living center in the 2800 block of Owl Hoot Trail.

5:48 p.m. A caller notified police of a drunken man who got off a Steamboat Springs Transit bus and started walking along the Yampa River Core Trail in the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue. The caller was concerned about the intoxicated man finding his way by himself. Officers were unable to locate him.

7:52 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to assist a person bleeding at a bar in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

9:44 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a suspicious incident in the 21600 block of Colorado Highway 131 near Phippsburg.

Total incidents: 44

Steamboat officers had 28 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had five cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.