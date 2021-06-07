Suspicious looking car: The Record for Sunday, June 7

Sunday June 7, 2021

12:17 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called with a complaint about noise near the 100 block of Spruce Street.

9:28 a.m. Officers were called to near the corner of Elk River Road and Duckels Court in Steamboat to investigate a vehicle that looked suspicious.

1:05 p.m. Officers were called near the 700 block of Pine Street to investigate a potential drug violation.

3:14 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies and West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles on U.S. Highway 40 near Hayden.

3:16 p.m. Deputies investigated reports of smoke near Elkhorn Mountain near Clark.

8:37 p.m. Officers were called about someone potentially trespassing near the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Total incidents: 70

• Steamboat officers responded to 38 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 22 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• North Routt firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.