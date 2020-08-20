Suspicious hitchhiker: The Record for Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020

Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020

9:30 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a laptop allegedly stolen from a park in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue.

9:40 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a man who reported his truck stolen about a year ago but later found it. The man had forgotten to notify law enforcement about finding the truck, so it was still reported as stolen. Deputies helped him clear the report from the system.

10:24 a.m. Police were called about a burglary at a storage unit in the 2600 block of Jacob Circle.

10:34 a.m. Police were called about a bike allegedly stolen from the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue.

1:37 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called about a small wildfire that sparked on private property as a result of some gunfire. The flames only affected a small portion of grassland less than an acre in size, and firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

3:49 p.m. Police received a report of a suspicious woman asking people to buy her things and give her a ride to Denver at a gas station in the 900 block of Weiss Drive.

3:54 p.m. Police received a civil complaint regarding several no skateboarding signs someone had placed in the 1300 block of Indian Trails.

11:50 p.m. Deputies were called about a person reportedly screaming for help in the 41300 block of Routt County Road 36. When they arrived, no one was around.

Total incidents: 55

Steamboat officers had 25 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 20 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to six calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.