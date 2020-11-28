Suspicious handprint: The Record for Friday, Nov. 27

Friday, Nov. 27

7:54 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to the report of a death near Ski Trail Lane. A death investigation is ongoing.

9:08 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office animal control responded to a report of an animal bite near the 28000 block of Valley View Lane.

1:11 p.m. Officers responded to a call of a person causing a disturbance at the driver’s license office. The person was frustrated with the paperwork they had to do over many different visits. Officers mediated the situation.

2:00 p.m. Officers responded to the report of a customer at store in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue who was not wearing a face covering and was ignoring employees’ requests that they put one on. When officers arrived the person left the store.

4:27 p.m. Officers, while on patrol, came across trash strewn across the street. Though it was a bear proof can, the animal still got it open. They left a warning on the trash can.

10:21 p.m. Officers got a call from a homeowner who saw a suspicious handprint on their window that they had never noticed before. They admitted they had not looked at the window in a while, but were worried someone was casing the place. Officers took a report.

Total incidents: 42

• Steamboat officers responded to 22 cases that included calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 12 cases that included calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.