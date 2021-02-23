Suspicious gas station employee: The Record for Monday, Feb. 22
Monday, Feb. 22, 2021
2 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of a sign being stolen at Whistler Park.
9:42 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a group of people being loud inside a hot tub in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Court. The group agreed to be quiet.
10:03 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call about a vehicle parked at a gas station in the 16000 block of Colorado Highway 131 in Yampa. The caller told deputies the vehicle was parked at a gas pump, but the gas tank was on the opposite side of the vehicle, which the caller thought was suspicious. Deputies made contact and discovered the vehicle belonged to a gas station employee.
10:27 p.m. Officers received a call from employees inside a hotel in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle who said a man was causing a scene and refusing to leave. The man was gone by the time officers arrived.
10:38 p.m. Officers received a report of two brothers arguing inside a unit in the 1400 block block of Dream Island Plaza. Officers mediated the argument.
Total incidents: 47
• Steamboat police officers responded to 22 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 14 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
