Suspicious gas station employee: The Record for Monday, Feb. 22

Monday, Feb. 22, 2021

2 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of a sign being stolen at Whistler Park.

9:42 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a group of people being loud inside a hot tub in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Court. The group agreed to be quiet.

10:03 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call about a vehicle parked at a gas station in the 16000 block of Colorado Highway 131 in Yampa. The caller told deputies the vehicle was parked at a gas pump, but the gas tank was on the opposite side of the vehicle, which the caller thought was suspicious. Deputies made contact and discovered the vehicle belonged to a gas station employee.

10:27 p.m. Officers received a call from employees inside a hotel in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle who said a man was causing a scene and refusing to leave. The man was gone by the time officers arrived.

10:38 p.m. Officers received a report of two brothers arguing inside a unit in the 1400 block block of Dream Island Plaza. Officers mediated the argument.

Total incidents: 47

• Steamboat police officers responded to 22 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 14 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.