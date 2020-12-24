Suspicious footprints: The Record for Wednesday, Dec. 23

Wednesday, Dec. 23

6:22 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a burglary alarm that was set off in the 1000 block of Steamboat Boulevard. When officers arrived, they discovered the alarm was set off accidentally.

9:25 a.m. Officers responded to a call from a man who said his elderly mother said she saw footprints in the snow around her house in the 1000 block of Park Court. When officers investigated, they discovered the footprints belonged to an animal.

12:46 p.m. Officers received a call about someone attempting to file an unemployment claim under someone else’s name.

2:48 p.m. Officers responded to a call from a person in the 1000 block of Central Park Drive who told officers his identification was stolen while at work.

3:15 p.m. Officers received a call about someone driving a snowmobile in the road in the 3000 block of Apres Ski Way.

3:58 p.m. Officers received a call about an employee in the 500 block of Marketplace Plaza not wearing a mask correctly. When officers contacted the employee, the employee agreed to wear the mask properly.

3:59 p.m. Officers responded to a call in the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue about a man on Steamboat Springs Transit not wearing a mask and causing a disturbance. When officers arrived, the man was calm and wearing a mask.

4:16 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about a Clark resident having their identification stolen in the 30000 block of Buck Horn Place in Clark.

Total incidents: 57

Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to 25 cases that included officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 18 cases that included officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

West Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.