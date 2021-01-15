Suspicious driver: The Record for Thursday, Jan. 14
Thursday, Jan. 14
12:17 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call from a woman who said she believed a man was following her to her home in Milner. Deputies are investigating the situation.
2:20 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Steamboat Boulevard.
8:53 a.m. Deputies received a report of a stolen identification card in the 6000 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Hayden.
10:05 a.m. Officers received a call from a business in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza that said someone stole items from their business.
9:20 p.m. Officers responded to a complaint from a business in the 3000 block of Ingles Lane that a man was causing a scene and refusing to leave the business.
10:49 p.m. Officers assisted an intoxicated person walking around in the 1300 block of Walton Creek Road.
Total incidents: 75
• Steamboat officers responded to 52 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 13 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to nine calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Rescue responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Suspicious driver: The Record for Thursday, Jan. 14
Thursday, Jan. 14