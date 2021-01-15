Suspicious driver: The Record for Thursday, Jan. 14

Thursday, Jan. 14

12:17 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call from a woman who said she believed a man was following her to her home in Milner. Deputies are investigating the situation.

2:20 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Steamboat Boulevard.

8:53 a.m. Deputies received a report of a stolen identification card in the 6000 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Hayden.

10:05 a.m. Officers received a call from a business in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza that said someone stole items from their business.

9:20 p.m. Officers responded to a complaint from a business in the 3000 block of Ingles Lane that a man was causing a scene and refusing to leave the business.

10:49 p.m. Officers assisted an intoxicated person walking around in the 1300 block of Walton Creek Road.

Total incidents: 75

• Steamboat officers responded to 52 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 13 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to nine calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Rescue responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.