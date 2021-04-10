Suspicious customer: The Record for Friday, April 9

Friday, April 9

7:04 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received multiple calls about a vehicle swerving down Whistler Road. Officers could not locate the vehicle.

7:38 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call about a vehicle swerving in the 120 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Steamboat. Deputies could not locate the vehicle.

12:20 p.m. Deputies took a report from a resident in the 18000 block of Routt County Road 6C in Yampa who said they received a fraudulent unemployment call.

8:49 p.m. Officers received a call from an employee in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue who said they were concerned about a customer who kept walking in and out of the business. The customer was gone by the time officers arrived.

10:43 p.m. Officers cited a group of people for drinking alcohol in a parking lot in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Total incidents: 39

• Steamboat officers responded to 17 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 13 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

• North Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.