Suspicious Craig’s List AD: The Record for Saturday, Aug. 8

Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020

8 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of fraud in the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue. The caller wanted to report small charges from Texas on their debit card.

9:07 a.m. Oak Creek Fire Protection District and West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 200 block of Park Aly in Hayden.

10:03 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Steamboat officers responded to a complaint of a vehicle unable to hold its lane first spotted near mile marker 104 along U.S. Highway 40 in Hayden. The case was passed off to Colorado State Patrol.

2:26 p.m. Officers received a call about a mountain bike stolen from the front entrance of a condominium complex in the 1200 block of Mountain Village Circle.

3:30 p.m. Officers were called to a dog in distress in a hot car with the windows rolled up at 10th and Yampa streets. The owner was issued a written warning.

4:01 p.m. Officers found another dog in a hot car in the 900 block of Yampa Street. The owner received a written warning.

4:26 p.m. Officers received a report of a possible fraudulent Craig’s List AD. The reporting party had been emailing a woman claiming to have a plot of land available for rent and believed she didn’t have any claim over the property.

6:01 p.m. Officers were called to a possible public health concern in the 800 block of Howelsen Hill. Someone saw 15 to 20 people gathering at the volleyball courts and didn’t believe anyone was safely social distancing.

7:29 p.m. Officers received a report of three ski lockers with broken locks at a condominium complex in the 1800 block of Ski Time Square Drive. Nothing of value had been stolen from the lockers.

Total incidents: 50

Steamboat officers had 29 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 11 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

West Routt firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek firefighters responded to three calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.