Suspicious camera: The Record for Sunday, March 3

Sunday, March 3, 2019

12:31 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist someone with a head injury in the 1400 block of Moraine Circle.

2:24 a.m. Firefighters were called to assist a person who overdosed near Bob Adams Drive and 12th Street.

3:38 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a reported threat. A man said another person brandished a pistol at him. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of felony menacing, and the person who reported him was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor violation of a protection order.

8:09 a.m. Some people slept overnight in a parking lot of a grocery store in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue. They left their skis out of the car, and the skis were gone in the morning.

8:48 a.m. A person's tires were slashed in the 1300 block of Walton Creek Road.

9:13 a.m. A person reported the back window of their vehicle was broken out early in the morning.

10:53 a.m. Routt County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a report of a suspicious incident in the 29900 block of Homestead Lane.

11:10 a.m. Firefighters were called to Steamboat Resort to assist ski patrol with a juvenile who had a knee injury.

11:35 a.m. Firefighters were called to Steamboat Resort to assist with a skier who sustained injuries after hitting a tree.

3:27 p.m. Firefighters were called to assist a person who sustained a traumatic injury in the 800 block of Broad Street. The person was involved in a vehicle collision earlier in the day.

3:56 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of Tamarack Drive. A car had parked near a private deck with a camera in the vehicle pointed toward the deck. Officers instructed the person who reported it to call back if the camera continues to face the deck.

5:38 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken pedestrian near a church in the 500 block of Oak Street. Officers contacted some sober friends, who came to care for the woman.

Total incidents: 51

Steamboat officers had 27 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 11 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to 11 calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.