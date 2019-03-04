Suspicious camera: The Record for Sunday, March 3
March 4, 2019
Sunday, March 3, 2019
12:31 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist someone with a head injury in the 1400 block of Moraine Circle.
2:24 a.m. Firefighters were called to assist a person who overdosed near Bob Adams Drive and 12th Street.
3:38 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a reported threat. A man said another person brandished a pistol at him. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of felony menacing, and the person who reported him was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor violation of a protection order.
8:09 a.m. Some people slept overnight in a parking lot of a grocery store in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue. They left their skis out of the car, and the skis were gone in the morning.
8:48 a.m. A person's tires were slashed in the 1300 block of Walton Creek Road.
9:13 a.m. A person reported the back window of their vehicle was broken out early in the morning.
10:53 a.m. Routt County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a report of a suspicious incident in the 29900 block of Homestead Lane.
11:10 a.m. Firefighters were called to Steamboat Resort to assist ski patrol with a juvenile who had a knee injury.
11:35 a.m. Firefighters were called to Steamboat Resort to assist with a skier who sustained injuries after hitting a tree.
3:27 p.m. Firefighters were called to assist a person who sustained a traumatic injury in the 800 block of Broad Street. The person was involved in a vehicle collision earlier in the day.
3:56 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of Tamarack Drive. A car had parked near a private deck with a camera in the vehicle pointed toward the deck. Officers instructed the person who reported it to call back if the camera continues to face the deck.
5:38 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken pedestrian near a church in the 500 block of Oak Street. Officers contacted some sober friends, who came to care for the woman.
Total incidents: 51
- Steamboat officers had 27 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Routt County deputies had 11 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat firefighters responded to 11 calls for service.
- West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
- Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
