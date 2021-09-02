Suspicions at college: The Record for Wednesday, Sept. 1
Wednesday, Sept. 1
7:45 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of illegal trash dumping in the 200 block of Hilltop Parkway.
12:36 p.m. Officers took a report of fraud in the 1800 block of Ranch Drive.
4:46 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a non-injury vehicle crash in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Steamboat.
6:14 p.m. Officers were called to a suspicious incident at a bar in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue.
7:56 p.m. Deputies assisted a motorist in the 900 block of Weiss Drive.
9:13 p.m. Officers responded to a bear call in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.
9:14 p.m. Officers were called to a suspicious incident at Colorado Mountain College.
Total incidents: 41
• Steamboat officers responded to 19 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 14 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.
• Yampa Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.
• West Routt Fire Department firefighters responded to two calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
