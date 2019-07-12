Suspected drunken driver hits pedestrian on west end of Steamboat

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Police arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence Thursday night after he hit a woman with his car on the west end of town.

Routt County resident Beau Mcgoran, 38, also was charged with vehicular assault, a felony, as well as DUI “per se” after a sobriety test showed a substantial amount of alcohol in his blood.

Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were notified of a crash with unknown injuries in the 2400 block of Lincoln Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Passing drivers saw McGoran turn eastbound onto Lincoln and collide with the woman as she was trying to cross the street, according to police.

Commander Annette Dopplick said a bystander helped get the woman out of the street and rendered care. The woman suffered serious bodily injuries, according to Dopplick, but none were life-threatening.

“He couldn’t have been going very fast,” said Sgt. Shane Musgrave, who responded to the incident.

She was able to walk around and talk but was taken to the UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center for an evaluation, according to officials with Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue.

Beau Mcgoran

During a resulting police investigation, officers observed Mcgoran displaying several signs of intoxication, such as slurred speech and shaky hands, according to an arrest affidavit obtained from the Routt County Justice Center. He refused a roadside sobriety test but consented to a blood test at the Routt County Jail.

The test, conducted an hour after the crash, showed the man’s blood alcohol level was .215% — almost three times Colorado’s limit of 0.08%, according to the affidavit. He admitted to officers he had “a few drinks” before driving home from a friend’s house.

A chart from the University of Notre Dame shows the effects of varying degrees of intoxication. At a blood alcohol content of .215%, one experiences total mental confusion and needs assistance walking. It also may be the level at which one blacks out or loses memory.

As Dopplick emphasized, consuming any amount of alcohol before getting behind the wheel puts people at risk.

“Safe driving requires that you be sober so you can concentrate, make good judgments and react quickly,” she said. “Alcohol impairs your ability to do that.”

Looking ahead to the weekend’s festivities, Dopplick urges people to make plans to travel safely, such as having a designated driver or using the city’s free buses or a ride-hailing service, like Lyft and Uber.

