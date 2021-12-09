Suspect, ranger hospitalized in shooting at Rocky Mountain National Park

The FBI is investigating a shooting at Rocky Mountain National Park in which a park ranger and one suspect were injured.

Robert Mendoza/Sky-Hi News

Two people have been hospitalized following a shooting between a Rocky Mountain National Park Ranger and two other people.

The shooting took place around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday near the Fall River Entrance in Rocky on the eastern side of the park.

The incident involved two suspects reported to be in a car chase earlier that morning outside park boundaries, according to a statement from park officials.

The statement described a law enforcement ranger being shot while making contact with the suspects. A ballistic vest protected the ranger, who was not seriously injured, officials said.

The ranger returned fire and injured one subject, according to officials. Both the ranger and injured suspect were taken to the hospital for medical care. The second suspect was not injured and is in custody, officials said.

Neither the ranger nor the suspects have been identified.

Rocky Mountain National Park was closed from outside the Fall River Entrance on US Highway 34 to Deer Ridge Junction for the investigation.

The FBI is assuming the lead role in the investigation, Rocky officials added.