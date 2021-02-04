Suspect named in Oak Creek shooting that left 2 dead including shooter

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Two people were killed and two left with injuries after a shooting Wednesday in Oak Creek, according to local authorities.

Oak Creek Police Department officers and Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of shots fired at around 2:37 p.m. in the 200 block of East Highland Street, Undersheriff Doug Sherar said in a news release Thursday morning. One male had been struck by a bullet, but was not seriously injured, then the male suspect drove away.

At approximately 3:41 p.m., law enforcement received another call for shots fired in the 200 block of Wild Hogg Drive. The reporting party said a male matching the description of the suspect from the Highland Street call had entered the residence and shot a person. The suspect, identified as Steven Patrick Padilla Jr., 46, had fired several rounds outside the residence, Sherar said. Padilla then entered another residential unit and attempted to shoot a male when his handgun malfunctioned. As Padilla was attempting to fix the firearm, the male tackled Padilla in an attempt to subdue him.

Padilla was able to fire off several more shots, striking a male and female in the process, killing the male and wounding the female, Sherar said. A third male in the residence retrieved a firearm and shot Padilla, killing him. The female was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by Oak Creek officers sheriff’s deputies and investigators from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

