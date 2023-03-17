Suspect arrested following screwdriver stabbing in Steamboat on Sunday

Roymer Aceves Mendoza was arrested Monday, March 13, 2023, in relation to a stabbing incident on Sunday, March 12.

City of Steamboat Springs/Courtesy photo

Steamboat Springs police and the Routt County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on felony charges following a stabbing in the early hours of Sunday, March 12, at the Del Mezcal Tacos and Margaritas Restaurant.

Authorities charged Roymer Aceves Mendoza, 21, with first-degree assault on Monday, March 13.

According to police, an argument occurred between two patrons in the bar. Mendoza allegedly left and returned from his vehicle with a screwdriver, which he used to stab the other person, leaving a laceration above the individual’s collarbone.

Mendoza was arrested at Sunlight Drive and Lincoln Avenue after a search warrant was executed at his residence. His arraignment was Tuesday, March 14. According to officials at the Routt County Jial, Mendoza was released on Tuesday after posting $1,000 bail.

