Suspect accused of trying to register a stolen vehicle: The Record for Monday, Dec. 16, 2019

Monday, Dec. 16, 2019

12:10 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a noise complaint from a condominium complex in the 1900 block of Ski Time Square Drive. Officers told the noisy residents to quiet down.

8:03 a.m. Police were called about a theft at a residence in the 700 block of Pine Street. A former roommate allegedly had left town the previous day and stolen several items from the house.

2:42 p.m. Police received a report of an assault at a medical center in the 1000 block of Central Park Drive. According to officers, the report was unfounded.

3:18 p.m. Officers saw people arguing in the parking lot of the Combined Law Enforcement Facility in the 2000 block of Shield Drive. Police mediated the situation.

3:52 p.m. Employees at the Routt County Courthouse in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue called police after someone tried to register a stolen vehicle. Officers responded to the area but could not locate the suspect.

4:38 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a single-vehicle rollover with no injuries at mile marker 5 along Routt County Road 36.

6:44 p.m. A woman called police, worried that someone had broken into her residence in the 1800 block of Clubhouse Drive. Officers checked the home but found no one was there besides the woman.

7:01 p.m. Officers were called about a highly intoxicated man on a Steamboat Springs Transit bus. They contacted him in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza and made sure a sober friend got him home safe.

9:47 p.m. Officers noticed an intoxicated man sitting inside a vehicle outside of a condominium complex in the 3000 block of Village Drive. The man told officers he lived in the complex and had just gone out to get something from his vehicle. He said he had not driven while intoxicated. Officers released him to a sober party.

9:47 p.m. Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire in the 16400 block of Colorado Highway 131 near Yampa. Something caught fire on a stovetop, but the flames were extinguished before firefighters arrived. The home suffered some smoke damage, and a woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries resulting from smoke inhalation.

9:55 p.m. Steamboat firefighters responded to a vehicle with a large amount of fluids leaking from it at Walton Creek Road and South Lincoln Avenue. The incident temporarily closed one lane of westbound traffic along Lincoln Avenue.

Total incidents: 56

Steamboat officers had 36 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 11 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

Yampa firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.