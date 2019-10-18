Susie Grubin: Vote ‘yes’ on 4A, B and C

Dear Editor,

I’m writing this letter to encourage community members to vote “yes” on 4A, 4B and 4C on Nov. 5. I am a fourth-grade teacher at Strawberry Park Elementary School where I have taught for 13 years, a parent of a fourth and a sixth grader, a Steamboat Springs Education Association representative/member and a Steamboat II homeowner. I have many ties to these ballot issues, and I hope that you will consider what I have to say.

As a Steamboat II homeowner, I fully support the building of the new pre-K to eighth-grade school in the property adjacent to Steamboat II as well as the capital improvements at our existing schools. The Steamboat Springs School District has owned the Steamboat II property since 1996, and now, it is time to add a new school in our district with the Steamboat II property being the best and most viable option. It is a smart solution that will provide a modern school to eliminate the overcrowding in our schools.

These past couple of weeks as I have gone door-to-door to talk to my neighbors about 4A, 4B and 4C, many of my neighbors support all of the ballot measures. However, there were some that were more concerned about logistics such as traffic and access points in the neighborhood than what is best for our children.

I have faith that we will build a 21st century school to serve our children with smart and creative solutions for traffic and access points that supports the West Steamboat community. Most of my neighbors understand that a new school is needed despite their own needs or wants. They support education, and they trust that our school district is asking for what is needed to continue to be one of the best school districts in Colorado.

Sincerely,

Susie Gruben

Steamboat Springs