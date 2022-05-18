‘Survey Says!’ quiz show contest coming up May 21 in Steamboat

The Colorado Group Realty will present “Survey Says!,” a Family Feud-style game night in support of Steamboat Reading, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Bud Werner Memorial Library.

Families and friends are invited to create four-person teams to compete in the contest based on polling locals about Routt County. Tony Counts will be the host, and the first-place winners will receive $1,500.

Tickets can be purchased at Steamboat Reading’s website at SteamboatReading.org/events . Team and audience tickets include a taco bar dinner and drinks.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Steamboat Reading, a nonprofit that helps children become successful readers and writers through individualized tutoring, evaluation, advocacy, and parent education.