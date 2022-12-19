Supply chain issues prevent yet another thing from spinning: new Colorado chairlifts

The new Lenawee Express unloads skiers at summit of Arapahoe Basin’s lift-served terrain as lift operator Shane Koenig watches, Dec. 18, 2022, near Dillon. The new 6-person chairlift, built by Leitner-Poma of America, reduces ride time from 10 minute to 4 minutes with increased load capacity from 1800 riders per hour to 2400.

Hugh Carey/The Colorado Sun

The pandemic has passed. Workers are lined up. The snow has piled up early. The vacationers are primed. The path is set for resorts to enjoy a bountiful holiday ski season and set the pace for yet another banner year for the resort industry.

But just like the inherent risks in the sport of skiing, there’s always something unexpected for the resort industry. This year, it’s chairlifts.

A global supply chain breakdown has left resorts waiting for parts and supplies for new lifts. Chairlift makers are racing to keep up with the busiest year ever for new lift installations and replacements. And early snow has challenged crews working alongside skiers to finish projects.

Only about 35 of the 60 new and replaced lifts planned for the 2022-23 ski season in North America are ready for skiers.

