Supply chain issues prevent yet another thing from spinning: new Colorado chairlifts
Supply issues for chairlift manufacturers, including Grand-Junction-based Poma, have stalled openings for new lifts across Colorado, North America
The Colorado Sun
The pandemic has passed. Workers are lined up. The snow has piled up early. The vacationers are primed. The path is set for resorts to enjoy a bountiful holiday ski season and set the pace for yet another banner year for the resort industry.
But just like the inherent risks in the sport of skiing, there’s always something unexpected for the resort industry. This year, it’s chairlifts.
A global supply chain breakdown has left resorts waiting for parts and supplies for new lifts. Chairlift makers are racing to keep up with the busiest year ever for new lift installations and replacements. And early snow has challenged crews working alongside skiers to finish projects.
Only about 35 of the 60 new and replaced lifts planned for the 2022-23 ski season in North America are ready for skiers.
