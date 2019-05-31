Super Fun Steamboat Show promises super fun time

April’s Super Fun Steamboat Show’s opening sketch included, from left, Kris Hammond, Will Griffin, Tony Counts, Chris Wadopian, Carolyn Berns, Todd Danielson and Hayley Berg.

courtesy of Todd Danielson

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The first Super Fun Steamboat Show of the summer is set for Saturday.

The show has taken place monthly for years but don’t expect to be able to expect anything.

“It’s a brand new show, every single time,” Super Fun creator-writer-producer-actor Todd Danielson said.

The June show will be especially heavy in the comedy department, ranging from sketch and improv to stand-up. Several dances, including at least one involving hoops, will grace the stage.

“It’s hijinx and fun,” Danielson said.

Entry to the show is free, but optional donations support the Chief Theater Youth Players.

The Chief Theater and Chief Players have been providing youth theater opportunities since 2014, including an annual December production and workshops throughout the year. This year, the Chief Youth Players will also present a summer production, Short and Funny,” on June 14 and 15.

“It’s a really cool thing for the kids to do in town,” Danielson said. “It’s free for the kids, and they learn a lot.”

If you go What: Super Fun Steamboat Show

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 1

Where: Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave.

Cost: Free, with optional donations supporting the Chief Theater Youth Players

The Chief bar opens at 6 p.m., and the Super Fun Show begins at 7 p.m.

