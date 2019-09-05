Super Fun Steamboat Show presents game show element for September spectacle

Head over to the Chief Theater after the Art Walk for some side-splitting laughs at the Super Fun Steamboat Show.

Tim Murphy

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — September’s Super Fun Steamboat Show features all the classic super fun ingredients — sketches, comedy, dancing and music — as well as welcoming a new element: a game-show style, local trivia test for members of the audience called “Super True or Super False.”

“All they gotta do is answer ‘super true’ or ‘super false,’” said Super Fun Show creator-writer-producer-actor Todd Danielson.

The nuggets of local knowledge — or local sham — were compiled by the entire Super Fun crew.

“It was a group homework project,” Danielson said, “a collaborative effort.”

The audience members who are brave enough to step up to the plate of Super True or Super False will compete for a gift card to Storm Peak Brewing Co. and, just as tasty, bragging rights.

The September show opens with a sketch involving bears in a bear witness protection program, which bestows the show with its name, “Steamboat’s Most Wanted.” The evening also features “Super Fun Tank,” a take on Shark Tank, as well as several dances and comedy acts and Will Griffin singing another cover song.

“We’re very excited about (this), because his voice is amazing,” Danielson said.

If you go What: September’s Super Fun Steamboat Show

When: Doors and bar open at 7 p.m. and show starts at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6

Where: Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave.

Price: Free, with optional donations benefiting Steamboat Soccer Club

The price of attending the show is a voluntary donation that will go to the Steamboat Soccer Club, a nonprofit that offers recreational, development and competitive programming for boys and girls age 5 to 19. The club currently has 750 players, according to its website.

“It’s one of the few affordable sports for kids here in town,” Danielson said.

Doors and the bar will open at 7 p.m., and the show itself begins at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6.

The final two shows of the Super Fun Steamboat Show series are set for Oct. 5 and Nov. 9.

To reach Julia Ben-Asher, call 970-871-4229, email jbenasher@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @juliabenasher.



