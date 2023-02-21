Sunset Happy Hour returns to Steamboat Resort
Sunset Happy Hour at the top of the gondola is back. Starting Thursday, Feb. 23, the evening event returns, and will continue on most Thursdays and Sundays through March 30.
Sunset happy hour begins at 5 p.m. and the last upload will be 7:30 p.m. and conclude promptly at 9 p.m.
Pass holders ride for free and non-pass holders pay $30 to ride up to Thunderhead Lodge. Guests are encouraged to park for free in the Upper Knoll lot.
