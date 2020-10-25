Sunday snow brings winter storm warning, snowmaking for Steamboat Resort

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS – After Routt County received more than four inches of snow Sunday, Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. has begun snowmaking for the 2020-21 winter sports season, and the Routt County Office of Emergency Management issued a storm warning for Sunday night and Monday morning.

The storm warning is in effect from midnight Monday morning to 12:00 P.M. in Elkhead and Park Mountains-Flat Tops, including the cities of Columbine, Hahns Peak, Toponas, Buford and Trappers Lake.

The areas are expected to receive 8 to 15 inches of snow with winds as high as 40 mph, the warning states.

Cold wind chills are expected as low as 20 degrees below zero, which can cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes, the warning states.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” the report states. “If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.”

While Routt County had an unusually warm and dry fall, Steamboat Resort is taking advantage of Sunday’s snowstorm to begin preparing for the winter sports season.

“This first big storm is a helpful push from Mother Nature, not only bringing in natural snow, but single digit, cold temperatures which our snowmaking team can take advantage of for the next few days,” Ski Corp. vice president of mountain operations said in a written statement.

Crews started snowmaking Sunday at 6:30 a.m., with 64 snowmaking guns including a combination of high-efficiency towers and fan guns, and could add up to an additional 120 guns based on forecasted temperatures, the statement said.

Early snowmaking will focus on the Christie Peak Express lift area, including Sitz, Jess’ Cut Off, Vogue, Short Cut, Stampede and All Out, the report said. Ski Corp. will continue snowmaking into the week as temperatures allow.

Steamboat is scheduled to open for snow sports Nov. 21.

To reach Alison Berg, call 970-871-4229 or email aberg@SteamboatPilot.com.