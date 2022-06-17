Sunday brunch hits the Hayden Granary
It was a typical Sunday last October when Sarah Bass decided that she wanted to go out to breakfast with her fiancé, until she realized one problem: No place served food on Sunday mornings.
The couple drove out to Craig for a bite to eat.
“While we were sitting there eating breakfast,” explained Bass, they realized “gosh darn it, there needs to be something in Hayden.”
Bass, a professional baker and manager for Big Iron Coffee Company, decided to take it upon herself to fill that niche in the dining scene. She submitted an application to a local business pitch competition, won $500 as the crowd favorite and soon began actualizing her plan.
“Tammie Delaney at the Granary in Hayden caught wind of my idea, and offered to let me post up there because they don’t have anybody in there on Sundays,” Bass said. “It was a perfect match.”
On June 12, the first-ever “Sundays with Sarah” brunch at the Hayden Granary was a success.
“We had a great turnout,” Bass said.
What: Sundays with Sarah
When: 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. Sundays
Where: The Hayden Granary
She added that the high demand for breakfast burritos was encouraging, and she was looking forward to next week.
Residents can head to the Granary every Sunday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. for freshly baked pastries, tea, drip coffee and more.
“We sold all of the cinnamon rolls and the scones, and most of my muffins,” Bass said.
She said she was excited to expand her menu as the weeks go on, incorporating espresso drinks as well as gluten-free and vegan food selections.
“I have a gluten-free donut recipe that I’ve been perfecting,” she said. “People have gone nuts over it.”
Bass also explained that she wants to prioritize sourcing ingredients locally for her baked goods and breakfast treats.
“At some point, I’m going to try and pair up with one or maybe a couple of the local farms in the area to source as many of my ingredients as I can,” Bass said. “Local farms are so important to keep running and support.”
Looking to the future, Bass said she was excited to create a Sunday routine at the Granary, and potentially to expand her hours and days of operation in the future.
“Eventually, I want to expand to lunch,” she said, adding that she is hoping to serve lunch two to three days a week.
“Then possibly, towards the end of the summer around fall, I’m hoping to be able to buy a food truck,” Bass said.
She added that she is looking forward to continuing brunches throughout the summer, and hopes people will stop by the Granary come Sunday.
Bass noted that brunch hours will be slightly adjusted for June 19, so patrons should stop by between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. for breakfast selections.
To reach Katy Pickens, call 970-871-4208 or email her at kpickens@SteamboatPilot.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User