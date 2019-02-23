Sunday band lineup for 2019 WinterWonderGrass in Steamboat Springs

Infamous Stringdusters — Main Stage, 8 to 9:30 p.m.

The Infamous Stringdusters have been playing together since 2006 and recently earned a 2018 Grammy for Bluegrass Album of the Year, "Laws of Gravity." Their upcoming ninth album is "Rise Sun," set to be out in April. The Nashville-based group is composed of Andy Falco, guitar; Chris Pandolfi, banjo; Andy Hall, dobro; Jeremy Garrett, fiddle; and Travis Book, double bass.

Billy Strings — Main Stage from 5:50 to 7:20 p.m.

Twenty-six-year-old William Apostol, more commonly known as Billy Strings, is based in Nashville and has been playing guitar since he was a child. Strings' debut solo LP is "Turmoil & Tinfoil" (2017). Playing with Strings are Billy Failing, Royal Masat and Jarrod Walker.

Shook Twins — Main Stage from 3:55 to 5:10 p.m.

The Shook Twins are based in Portland, Oregon, and have been playing together since 2004. The group features: Katelyn Shook, guitar, ukulele, Glockenspiel, mandolin and vocals; Laurie Shook, banjo, percussion, guitar, vocals, beatboxing, bass, looping and ocarina; Niko Daoussis, mandolin, electric guitar, electric drums, bass and vocals; Josh Simon, bass and vocals; and Barra Brown, drums, electronic drum pad and vocals. The Shook Twins have released five albums, the most recent being "Some Good Lives" (2019).

Della Mae with Bonnie Paine — Main Stage from 2 to 3:15 p.m.

Nashville-based Della Mae is a Grammy-nominated band composed of Celia Woodsmith, lead vocalist/guitarist, Kimber Ludiker, fiddle, Jenni Lyn Gardner, mandolin, and Zoe Guigueno, upright bass. The group has been playing together since 2009 and has released albums "I Built This Heart" (2011), "This World Oft Can Be," (2013) and "Della Mae" (2015). Bonnie Paine, of Elephant Revival, will be joining the group.

Pickin' on the Dead

A rotating cast of festival musicians are teaming up to form "Pickin' On The Dead," playing Grateful Dead hits with a bluegrass twist.

WinterWonderWomen

WinterWonderWomen is a new collaboration led by Bridget Law, fiddle, Megan Letts, keys, and Tiffany Christopher, guitar, with other women in the festival rotating into the lineup.

Upstate

Upstate has been playing together since 2011. Their albums include "A Remedy” (2015) and "Healing" (2019). The group is based in the Hudson Valley of New York and features: Melanie Glenn, vox, guitar; Mary Kenney, vox, guitar; Allison Olender, vox, guitar; Harry D'Agostino, bass; Ryan Chappell, mandolin; and Dean Mahoney, cajon.

Town Mountain

Town Mountain hails from Asheville, North Carolina, and features: Phil Barker, mandolin, vocals; Robert Greer, vocals, guitar; Jesse Langlais, banjo, vocals; Bobby Britt, fiddle; and Zach Smith, bass. Their sixth studio album and most recent release is "New Freedom Blues" (2018).

