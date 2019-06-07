Sundance-winning film about jihadism screens at Bud Werner Memorial Libray

“Of Fathers and Sons,” one of the winners at Sundance Film Festival will screen at Bud Werner Memorial Library at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 11.

RomoloTavani

Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a free screening of “Of Fathers and Sons,” winner of the Grand Jury Prize for World Documentary at the Sundance Film Festival and an Academy Award nominee for Best Documentary Feature, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, in Library Hall.

After his Sundance award-winning documentary “Return to Homs,” filmmaker Talal Derki returned to his homeland where he gained the trust of a radical Islamist family, sharing their daily life for over two years. His camera focuses primarily on the children, providing an extremely rare insight into what it means to grow up with a father whose only dream is to establish an Islamic caliphate.

Osama, 13, and his brother Ayman, 12, both love and admire their father and obey his words, but while Osama seems content to follow the path of Jihad, Ayman wants to go back to school. “Of Fathers and Sons” is a work of unparalleled intimacy that captures the chilling moment when childhood dies and jihadism is born. This special community screening is part of the library’s collaboration with POV, PBS’ award-winning nonfiction film series.

Visit http://www.steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.