Sun, warmer temps expected to fade ahead of Memorial Day

Outdoor plans for the holiday weekend could be dampened as the weather outlook calls for potential rainstorms through Monday.

According to Steamboat meteorologist Mike Weissbluth, who owns and operates local forecasting site snowalarm.com , it’s likely that Friday’s sunny skies and warmer temperatures will diminish into the start of the Memorial Day weekend. There’s an increasing chance of rain showers beginning Saturday and lasting through Monday. That system is expected to be followed by a quick-moving storm for midweek.

“A modest ridge of high pressure will be over our area … and ahead of another similar one forecast for later Saturday,” Weissbluth said.

Temperatures headed into the 70s Friday, but are slated to cool down to the 60s through the weekend. Friday saw critical fire weather conditions over much of Northwest Colorado.

Moisture will enter the area in the afternoon and possibly in the evening Saturday with a storm passing overhead, followed by a system bringing a good chance of showers Sunday afternoon and evening then again for Memorial Day.

“Sunday (is) looking to be the cloudiest day with the highest chance of showers,” Weissbluth said.

Weissbluth said he expects a mostly dry day for Tuesday, along with seasonable temperatures, before another storm from the Pacific Northwest brings a cool front through the Yampa Valley region later that day.

“This one looks to have better moisture than the previous grazing storms, so some showers may follow the cool front Tuesday night and Wednesday,” he said.

Thursday looks to be another potentially dry day before yet another storm from the northwest will pass overhead around the end of next week with another chance for rain.

