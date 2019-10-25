Summit pummels Steamboat Springs football 19-7

Steamboat Springs junior Jackso Beal makes a catch during the homecoming game against Summit, Friday, Oct. 25. at Gardner Field.

Shelby Reardon

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — With less than 90 seconds remaining in the first half, and his team down 6-0 to Summit, Steamboat Springs High School head coach Shawn Baumgartner reached into his pocket and pulled out a trick play.

Freshman quarterback Cade Gedeon stepped back, and pitched the ball to senior Cole Gedeon. The elder Gedeon then launched a pass down the field to wide-open sophomore Ben Schott, who proceeded to run uncontested into the end zone.

The play, and the ensuing kick from senior Jevon Hovey, put the Sailors up 7-6 at the half.

Using all the tricks they had, the Sailors still faltered, falling to Summit 19-7, on Friday, Oct. 25, at Gardner Field.

“We’ve been working on that all year,” Baumgartner said of the scoring play. “We saw an opportunity to take advantage of it. It was there and they executed.”

On fourth and seven with six minutes left in the game, Steamboat faced a 12-7 deficit. Instead of drawing up something complicated, the Sailors kept it simple. Under pressure, Cade Gedeon sent a wobbling pass towards Cole Gedeon, who got the ball in his hands, but the immediate tackle from a Tiger flung it from his grasp.

With that, Summit took over. On third and long, junior quarterback Cameron Kalaf stalled in the pocket. The Sailors faithfully cheered, as they predicted one of the pursuing players in black and red would take him down.

Summit junior Cameron Kalaf recovers a Steamboat Springs fumble during a game Friday, Oct. 25. at Gardner Field.

Shelby Reardon

Somehow, Kalaf weaved through all 11 opposing players en route to a 46-yard touchdown run.

“He’s a great player. We knew coming into the game that he was the guy we had to stop,” Baumgartner said. “He made some people miss. That was a guy we needed to contain, and we just didn’t get it on that play.”

Summit started the second half with the ball, but frequent false starts prevented them from gaining any momentum. After a false start penalty, the Tigers earned a first down, putting the line of scrimmage on the Sailors 48. An intentional grounding call and another false start later, the Tigers face a first-and-35 situation.

A 40-yard run from Kalaf turned a bad situation into a great one. Sophomore Aidan Collins followed that with a 22-yard touchdown run to put Summit up 12-7 with 7:29 left in the third quarter.

Just as they did with the first attempt against them, the Sailors stopped the conversion attempt, keeping it a five-point deficit.

Steamboat had trouble closing the gap, partly because the most-used tool in their tool box was unavailable.

Junior running back and workhorse Finn Russell earned back-to-back first downs for his team to start the game. The first brought his team to midfield, and during the second, he made it to the Summit 40-yard line before being dropped. He needed help getting up, though.

While Russell was examined on the medical bench, Moyer and junior Jameson Tracy had to take over in the backfield.

Baumgartner said he’s proud of how the whole team has handled the amount of injuries plaguing the Sailors.

“They’ve hung together, they’ve been playing together hard,” he said. “We’re gonna keep rotating them and they keep hanging in there.”



Summit 19, Steamboat 7

S 0 6 6 7 — 19

SS 0 7 0 0 — 7

First quarter

No scoring.

Second quarter

S — Daniel Gonzales 14 pass from Cameron Kalaf, PAT no good, 3:01

SS — Ben Schoot 30 pass from Cole Gedeon, Jevon Hovey kick, 1:23

Third quarter

S — Aidan Collins 22 rush, PAT no good, 7:29

Fourth quarter

S — Kalaf 46 rush, kick good, 2:15

Aug. 30: vs. Manual W 33-26

vs. Manual W 33-26 Sept. 6: vs. Cedaredge, L 21-13

vs. Cedaredge, L 21-13 Sept 13: vs. Moffat County, L 42-13

vs. Moffat County, L 42-13 Sept. 20: at Middle Park, W 21-7

at Middle Park, W 21-7 Sept. 27: at Hotchkiss, L 41-6

at Hotchkiss, L 41-6 Oct. 11: vs. Palisade, L 45-7

vs. Palisade, L 45-7 Oct. 18: at Battle Mountain, W 20-13

at Battle Mountain, W 20-13 Oct. 25: vs. Summit, L 19-7

vs. Summit, L 19-7 Nov. 1: at Eagle Valley, 7 p.m.

at Eagle Valley, 7 p.m. Nov. 8: vs. Glenwood Springs, 7 p.m.

