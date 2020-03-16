Summit County expected to order widespread business closures

DILLON — Summit County officials are expected to announce that all businesses in the area will be asked to close to help stop the spread of COVID-19, according to Breckenridge Mayor Eric Mamula, who addressed the issue during a livestream of an emergency council meeting Monday afternoon.

Mamula said the public health order is expected to include every municipality in the county and would affect all businesses with the exception of gas stations, grocery stores, pharmacies and banks.

Summit County spokesperson Julie Sutor confirmed that county officials were currently working on an order to close businesses. The order is expected to take effect Monday night.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.