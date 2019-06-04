 Summer workshops focus on college planning | SteamboatToday.com

Summer workshops focus on college planning

News | June 4, 2019

Staff report
Steamboat Pilot & Today

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Yampa Valley Career and College Planning is offering summer workshops for incoming high school seniors. Registration is open for a college list building workshop and a college essay writing workshop. Workshops will be held at Bud Werner Library. To register, contact Michelle Dover at 970-846-2624 or register online at yvcareerandcollegeplanning.org.

