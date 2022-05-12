Summer projects to restrict access at Strawberry Park, Steamboat High School

Work has already started on a project at Steamboat Springs High School that will reconfigure the entire parking lot adding up to 70 spaces, a parent drop off and a dedicated bus loop.

As construction wraps up at some Steamboat Springs schools, more work is starting this summer that will limit access to both the high school and Strawberry Park campuses.

Perhaps the most visible changes will happen at Steamboat Springs High School as the entire parking lot will be reconfigured — a project that is already underway.

Work started last month to build a new bus loop to the north of the school that will separate bus traffic from vehicle traffic, which is intended to relieve current issues of having students cross in front of buses while they are trying to take students home from school.

“If you go to the high school in the morning, you’ve got the buses, the parents, the students and the staff, and they are all funneling at the entrance,” said Pascal Ginesta, facilities manager for the Steamboat Springs School District. “This way, we’re having some separation.”

After school is out on June 6, work will start on the main parking lot area. The current entrance will be replaced with a dedicated parent drop-off roundabout that will not have access to the rest of the parking lot.

What is now the parking lot’s exit will become both the entrance and exit to the larger student and parent parking area, with spaces realigned to make plowing snow in the winter more efficient. This reconfiguration will also add as many as 70 parking spaces to the lot.

This schematic shows work planned outside of Steamboat Springs High School, which will reconfigure the parking lot, create a parent drop off and add a dedicated bus lane.

Inside the high school, Ginesta said 200,000 square feet of carpet will be replaced as well as a renovation of the theater, which will get new ceilings, flooring, curtains, paint as well as upgraded house lights and fire suppression.

Gardner Field, the high school’s stadium, will undergo some work on the turf to keep up with the district’s warranty. The work will keep the field closed for much of the summer, Ginesta said. There also won’t be any parking access for the field at the high school for most of the summer.

Blueprints show how the exit to the Strawberry Park campus parking lot will be reconfigured to add green space in front of Steamboat Springs Middle School and ease the exit’s grade.

At Strawberry Park, the most significant work will reconfigure the exit of the parking lot to add some green space in front of Steamboat Springs Middle School.

Ginesta said the current exit lane will be moved away from the middle school, which will also help ease the grade of the exit’s incline. Ginesta said the district has had trouble with ice in this spot — which generally remains shaded.

The entire parking lot at Strawberry Park will also be repaved and restriped.

“We’re going to take that exit and push it away from the building so that we can create, A, a green area or barrier between the front of the building and traffic and, B, get that exit to where it is more gradual as it’s leaving the parking lot,” Ginesta said.

