Summer events bring closures to Yampa Street beginning Saturday, June 15

Multiple events during the month of June will bring closures to Yampa Street beginning Saturday, June 15.

Katie Berning/staff

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — During the month of June several events will bring closures to Yampa Street including the 31st Annual Rocky Mountain Mustang Roundup, which moves from Lincoln Avenue to the Yampa Street corridor this year. The event rolls into town Thursday, June 13, but won’t be on Yampa Street until the Show N’ Shine from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 15.

To corral the Mustangs, Yampa Street will be completely closed from Seventh to 12th streets and 10th and 12th streets up to Lincoln. In addition, Eighth and Ninth streets will see partial closures to the alley to allow for emergency and residential access, while 11th Street will be closed from Yampa to the alley. All street closures run from 5:30 a.m. to around 3:30 p.m.

The first Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market of the summer will close Yampa from Sixth to Eighth streets from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. As in previous seasons, the event will also close Seventh Street from Yampa to alley and the Seventh street parking lot from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.