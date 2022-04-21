Summer adult sport registration opens Monday

Keely Stevenson receives a serve on the sand volleyball courts at Howelsen Hill.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Registration for summer adult sports offered through City of Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation opens on Monday, April 25.

Summer sports include soccer, pickleball, volleyball and softball. Registration can be accessed through steamboatsprings.net/221/Adult-Sports .

Soccer will begin the week of June 6, take place at Ski Town Fields and will be open to teams of 11. Participants may register as a team or an individual.

Volleyball will also begin the week of June 6, running on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Howelsen Hill Sports Complex. Teams of two, three or four may compete at the A (highest), B, or C levels. However, league options will be dependent on registration numbers and staff availability, according to the city website.

Softball will begin the same week and will take place at the fields at Howelsen Hill on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday nights. Teams or individuals may sign up for A, B, C or D league.

Pickleball will also be offered this summer, taking place every Monday night for eight weeks beginning June 13. A double-elimination tournament will take place at the end of the season. The league is open to two-player teams and will have a ladder style format, with winners moving “up” a court and losers moving “down.” This league is ideal for 3.0-3.5 players.

For further information on adult sport leagues, contact Nick Carelli, Recreation Supervisor, at 970-871-7037 or reach out to Austin Cagaanan, Recreation Coordinator at 970-871-7042 or acagaanan@steamboatsprings.net .

