Sullivan’s cause of death unclear after autopsy; coroner awaiting toxicology report

The autopsy of James Sullivan, who was found dead Sunday near 13th Street in Steamboat Springs, revealed no apparent cause of death, Routt County Coroner Robert Ryg said Wednesday.

“There wasn’t anything obvious, and so it’s what we call ‘pending toxicology,’” Ryg said.

He indicated Sullivan’s post-mortem toxicology results could take a couple weeks to receive.

While a cause of death has yet to be determined, Ryg said there was not evidence of foul play or an obvious medical condition like a heart attack. The cause of death will likely be determined after Ryg receives the toxicology report, which identifies if and what kind of substances or chemicals are in a person’s system.

Sullivan, 58, was found at about 11 a.m. Sunday by a pedestrian walking near where 13th Street crosses the Yampa River on the west side of downtown Steamboat.

A longtime Steamboat resident, Sullivan frequently played golf and skied. Working for Shamrock Foods, Sullivan worked with many in the local restaurant industry and was well respected.

